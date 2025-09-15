Ruscists use chemical weapons to "smoke out" Ukrainian soldiers from defensive positions - General Staff

Russian invaders are using hazardous chemicals to "smoke out" Ukrainian defenders from their defensive positions and force them to leave the shelter.

This was announced by Colonel Artem Vlasiuk, Head of the Civil Defense Department of the Chemical Warfare Department of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

According to Vlasiuk, the enemy is intensifying the use of chemical agents in those areas where it conducts offensive and assault operations and where it is most difficult for it to break through the Ukrainian defense. These agents are used to force Ukrainian soldiers to leave trenches and dugouts.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,095,520 people (+910 per day), 11,184 tanks, 32,784 artillery systems, 23,269 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

"The danger of such use is that these substances force servicemen to leave the shelter," Vlasiuk explained.

The General Staff explained that aggressive chemicals temporarily disable the senses of the military in the trenches - they cannot see, cannot work properly with weapons and are forced to stop performing tasks.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, almost 11,000 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals against the Ukrainian military have been recorded so far.

According to Vlasiuk, the best way to protect yourself is to wear a gas mask.

He added that every Ukrainian serviceman is now provided with a gas mask, and there are also units and services that carry out reconnaissance and sampling.