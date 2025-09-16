Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,096,430 people (+910 per day), 11,184 tanks, 32,810 artillery systems, 23,274 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,096,430 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 16 September 2025 are estimated at:
personnel – approximately 1,096,430 (+910) people
tanks – 11,184 (+0) units
armoured combat vehicles – 23,274 (+5) units
artillery systems – 32,810 (+26) units
MLRS – 1,490 (+2) units
air defence systems – 1,217 (+0) units
aircraft – 422 (+0) units
helicopters – 341 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level – 59,719 (+310)
cruise missiles – 3,718 (+0)
ships/boats – 28 (+0)
submarines – 1 (+0)
vehicles and tank trucks – 61,770 (+72)
special equipment – 3,965 (+0)
