War would be over in 60 or 90 days if Europe imposed sanctions on buyers of Russian oil, - Bessent
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that Russia's war against Ukraine would have ended within 60-90 days if European countries had imposed duties on Russian oil buyers.
He said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.
"I guarantee you that if Europe put on substantial secondary tariffs on the buyers of Russian oil, the war would be over in 60 or 90 days," the minister said.
According to Bessent, this would cut off Russia's main source of income.
The minister stressed that European countries should play a more active role in reducing Russia's oil revenues and ending the war in Ukraine.
