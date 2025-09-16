ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10776 visitors online
News Russian oil exports
2 101 29

War would be over in 60 or 90 days if Europe imposed sanctions on buyers of Russian oil, - Bessent

The US insists on European sanctions against buyers of Russian oil

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that Russia's war against Ukraine would have ended within 60-90 days if European countries had imposed duties on Russian oil buyers.

He said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

"I guarantee you that if Europe put on substantial secondary tariffs on the buyers of Russian oil, the war would be over in 60 or 90 days," the minister said.

According to Bessent, this would cut off Russia's main source of income.

The minister stressed that European countries should play a more active role in reducing Russia's oil revenues and ending the war in Ukraine.

Read more: US ready to increase pressure on Russia, but support from European partners is needed - Bessent

Author: 

Europe (401) oil (286) Russia (12604) USA (6086) Scott Bessent (36)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 