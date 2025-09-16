Saratov oil refinery hit, explosions heard, fire broke out, - General Staff of AFU. VIDEO

On the night of 16 September, the Defence Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The strike was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces.

"Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility. The results of the strike are being clarified.



The Saratov refinery specialises in the production of petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil, as well as various grades of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, industrial sulphur, etc. In total, it produces more than 20 types of petroleum products.



In 2023, the company's refining volume was 4.8 million tonnes. The company is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces," the statement said.

