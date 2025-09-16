Enemy attacks Defence Forces positions from different sides in Lyman direction, - 60th SMB

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions despite constant infantry assaults, intense drone attacks, and raids by enemy motorcycle units.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "Suspilne. Novyny" by the head of the communications department of the 60th separate mechanized Inhulets brigade, Maksym Bilousov.

He stressed that there are constant infantry assaults in the brigade's area of responsibility. The main task of the Ukrainian defenders is to hold back the enemy's advance as much as possible. This is very difficult due to the large number of enemy drones and infantry. In addition, from time to time, Russian assault troops get on motorcycles to quickly move closer to our positions. They attack from different sides.

"We are now like Hercules and the Lernaean Hydra in the myth. When the Lernaean Hydra's heads constantly grow back. I am talking about Russian assaults by small groups, which are constantly here, there, and everywhere. This requires a high level of concentration from our scouts in order to constantly monitor their movements from the sky and destroy them accordingly. Our guys, like true 'Hercules', are looking for the immortal head of the Hydra to cut it off," said the head of the communications department of the 60th SMB.

