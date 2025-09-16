Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin acknowledged problems with Russia's economy and publicly reprimanded officials in the economic bloc.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

According to Putin, the official statistics of 0.4% GDP growth in July are insufficient. Therefore, he has strictly ordered that "higher rates" be ensured. In addition, Putin is demanding that officials ensure that the budget is filled by strengthening the fight against "grey schemes", the shadow economy and tax evasion.

"Such a sharp turnaround in Putin's rhetoric, who until recently publicly denied obvious economic problems, indicates that it is no longer possible to hide the real state of affairs, and propaganda will shift from silence to shifting responsibility to "bad boyars" who "do not carry out the president's orders. However, the main reason for the decline of the Russian economy is not incompetent officials, but Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine, which is consuming enormous resources on the unproductive military-industrial complex and the army," the CCD noted.

