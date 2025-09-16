US should impose sanctions against Russia announced in early summer, - Wadephul

Europe must set clear boundaries to deter Russia's aggression, as Putin will act as he is allowed to.

This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Wadephul emphasized that recent violations of Polish and Romanian airspace by Russian drones show that Moscow does not seek peace, but rather escalation. He emphasized that attacks on critical infrastructure and damage to undersea cables are aimed at the security of EU allies and are intended to sow uncertainty and distrust.

The minister noted that the EU is already preparing the 19th package of sanctions against Russia and expressed hope for its quick approval. "In addition, we urge the US side to finally impose the sanctions against Russia announced in early summer. We know that more than 90 senators agree with this. And I ask myself: why is this not being implemented?" - Wadephul said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Marmeld Stenergaard added that the EU and NATO are in a long-term confrontation with Russia and emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine in the military, humanitarian, economic and political spheres.

Wadephul noted that the freedom defended by Ukraine is the basis of European security, so Germany, Sweden and partners are ready to support Ukraine as much as possible: supplying weapons, training, security guarantees and supporting sanctions against Russia.