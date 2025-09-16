EU postpones presentation of 19th package of sanctions against Russia, - Politico

The 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia will not be presented on Wednesday, as previously planned.

This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

According to the publication, the issue was removed from the agenda of Coreper II - the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States. The reason was pressure from US President Donald Trump and the European Union itself on Slovakia and Hungary to reduce their dependence on Russian oil.

"The information was communicated to capitals late Monday afternoon, with no details on when the sanctions would be unveiled. A spokesperson for the European Commission declined to comment," Politico notes.

