EU on Trump’s demand: We are working to completely divest from Russian energy supplies

The European Union is working to gradually displace Russian energy from its markets. This plan was developed in the EU long before US President Donald Trump's demand.

This was stated by the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

She commented on the US President's demand for Europe to stop importing Russian gas and oil.

"The gradual abandonment of Russian fossil fuels is something we have been actively pursuing for several years now since the beginning of the war. We have a very clear roadmap, and now even a clear legislative proposal, to gradually phase out the rest of the gas that is still coming to the EU... So this is something that has been going on for some time now, with a clear roadmap and a clear timeline," Pinho said.

According to her, the plan for the gradual but complete ousting of Russian energy resources from European markets was developed long before Donald Trump conditioned the imposition of "serious" US sanctions against Russia on this.

The EU's plan envisages a complete rejection of Russian gas and oil by the end of 2027.

As a reminder, the day before, US President Donald Trump said that Europe "only talks, not acts" by continuing to buy energy from Russia. He emphasized that the West's sanctions policy will be effective only if European countries refuse to buy Russian energy and synchronize their restrictive measures with the US.