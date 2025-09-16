Drone flying over Polish government buildings was operated by Ukrainian and Belarusian woman - they were detained

On September 15, a Belarusian woman and a Ukrainian man were detained after circling a drone over Polish government buildings. According to Polish special services, they were the operators of the drone.

This was stated by the spokesman for the coordinator of Poland's special services, Jacek Dobrzyński, at a press conference on September 16, TVN24 quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the State Protection Service "acted very vigilantly and quickly" in identifying the operators of the drone that had been flying over Polish government buildings the night before.

"They are a young Belarusian woman and her twenty-year-old colleague from Ukraine. They were directly detained by the State Protection Service. The police were notified, and they also arrived at the scene and took them into custody," added Dobrzyński.

Dozhbinsky denied rumors that it was a large-scale spy operation.

"These are young people, perhaps it was out of frivolity, perhaps out of ignorance, perhaps because they wanted to shoot a movie here over the Royal Lazienki. Moreover, they were in the Lazienki Park, and it was from there that this drone was launched. It is important that the state reacts and that civil servants act correctly."

As a reminder, the day before, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that a drone had been shot down over the Polish government building and two Belarusian citizens were detained.