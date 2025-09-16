No increase in traffic fines, according to police

The information circulating online about alleged increases in fines for traffic violations is false.

This was reported by the Interior Ministry’s press service, Censor.NET said.

Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police Department, stated that no changes have been made to the size of fines.

According to him, the information being spread concerns draft laws that have not yet been considered or adopted.

Therefore, the amounts of fines remain unchanged under the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

