Ruscists introduce motorcycle shooters to assault units - Southern Defense Forces

The Russian command is introducing motorcycle riflemen to assault companies.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The enemy has introduced three new positions in each assault platoon - motorcycle shooters - to increase the protection of its assault companies involved in assault operations on the right bank," he said.

According to the spokesman, the occupants are being provided with anti-drone rifles to cover the attacking groups from Ukrainian FPV drones. The shooters are moving on light motorized vehicles - motorcycles, ATVs and buggies, which the enemy is actively using on the right bank.

"Such organizational and staffing changes are planned in other Russian units, and the Russian command is already delivering motorcycles to certain units for their needs," Voloshyn added.

He also said that the Russians are increasing the number of unmanned aerial vehicle operators, focusing their efforts on the southern direction. It is expected that enemy UAVs will be used more actively in the Prydniprovskyi direction to support assault operations, particularly in the island area; deliver ammunition and provisions; isolate Kherson and Antonivka areas and impede logistics support for Ukrainian units.

"The enemy will increase the number of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Prydniprovskyi direction in order to strengthen the actions of its units and more actively counteract Ukrainian drones," Voloshyn summarized.