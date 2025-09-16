During one of Russia’s airstrikes on Kherson, several aerial bombs were dropped — one of them did not detonate. PHOTOS

Several Russian airstrikes on Kherson involved the use of aerial bombs, one of which failed to detonate. Sappers from the State Emergency Service (SES), together with police explosives experts, removed the bomb and transported it for subsequent disposal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

"Should you spot a suspicious object, immediately call 101 and wait for specialists to arrive," rescuers urged Ukrainians.

As a reminder, today the Russian military shelled a residential area in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with artillery. An apartment block was hit. As a result of the hit, balconies were shattered and windows were blown out.







