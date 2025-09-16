Russians attack civilian car with FPV drone in Zaporizhzhia region: two injured
Russian forces struck a civilian car with an FPV drone in one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia district.
The attack was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET said.
The incident occurred near the village of Tavriiske. The car was driving along a road when it was hit by the enemy drone.
The driver and passenger sustained injuries and received the necessary medical assistance.
