Netherlands to increase defense budget to 2.2% of GDP: part of funds to help Ukraine

In the draft budget for 2026, the Dutch government announced a significant increase in defense spending to meet NATO targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a government announcement.

The Netherlands plans to spend 2.2% of GDP on defense, including military assistance to Ukraine.

Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in X that next year's defense budget will increase by €3.4 billion to €26.8 billion. According to him, these funds will increase the country's combat capabilities by purchasing more equipment, ammunition, and investing in military personnel.

The government emphasized that increasing defense spending is a necessary step in view of new threats and to guarantee the security of the Netherlands.

