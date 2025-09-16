Netherlands to increase defense budget to 2.2% of GDP: part of funds to help Ukraine
In the draft budget for 2026, the Dutch government announced a significant increase in defense spending to meet NATO targets.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a government announcement.
The Netherlands plans to spend 2.2% of GDP on defense, including military assistance to Ukraine.
Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in X that next year's defense budget will increase by €3.4 billion to €26.8 billion. According to him, these funds will increase the country's combat capabilities by purchasing more equipment, ammunition, and investing in military personnel.
The government emphasized that increasing defense spending is a necessary step in view of new threats and to guarantee the security of the Netherlands.
