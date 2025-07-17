EU allocates 100 billion euros to support Ukraine in EU budget for 2028-2034 - European Commissioner Kos

The European Commission has proposed to allocate 100 billion euros to support Ukraine's reforms, recovery, and European integration in the new seven-year EU budget for 2028-2034.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Those who thought that European support for Ukraine would weaken over time were wrong. Time is actually not on Russia's side," Kos emphasized. She noted that this assistance will help ensure Ukraine's financial stability after 2028.

Funding for EU accession candidates, including Ukraine, will be based on the principle of fulfilling conditions and reforms. Kos also noted the unprecedented speed of the candidate countries' progress on the path to membership.

"Each budget is a reflection in numbers of our political priorities, and with a bigger budget, we can further accelerate the pace of the candidate countries' approach to EU membership," Kos said.

