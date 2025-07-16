European Commission plans EU budget for 2028: more than 80 billion euros to help Ukraine - Politico

The European Commission has presented a draft of a new seven-year budget of the European Union for the period from 2028, amounting to 1.717 trillion euros,

It is reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

The document provides for a multibillion-dollar fund to support Ukraine. EU spending is expected to increase from 1.1% to 1.23% of gross national income.

Key areas of funding:

EUR 946 billion for "Europe's social model and quality of life", including cohesion policy and agriculture;

522 billion euros - for "competitiveness, welfare and security";

190 billion euros - for the "Global Europe" section, which will include foreign aid, in particular to Ukraine.

In addition, Ursula von der Leyen proposes to change the budget priorities - to reduce the share of traditional areas, such as agriculture, in favor of innovation and defense.

To repay the EU's debt after the pandemic, the European Commission plans to introduce three new taxes:

on tobacco products

for electronic waste;

large companies with a turnover of more than EUR 50 million.

Annual debt service costs will range from EUR 25 to 30 billion.