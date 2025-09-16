Modi to Trump: we support U.S. peace initiatives on Ukraine
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi welcomes U.S. initiatives to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
He made the remark following a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reported.
"We support your initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine," Modi wrote.
Trump called Modi to congratulate him on his 75th birthday.
Earlier, at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a swift end to the war during his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
