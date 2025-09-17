Ten "servants of people" were five minutes late for meeting with Zelenskyy: they were not allowed into faction meeting, - Honcharenko

Ten deputies from the "Servant of the People" party were five minutes late for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and were not allowed to attend.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "Eurosolidarity" party, according to Censor.NET.

He recalled that yesterday Zelenskyy met with the Servants.

"In general, the meeting was about nothing. And the most interesting thing that happened there was the late arrival of 10 deputies," the MP said.

According to him, they were late for valid reasons and were rushing to the meeting, trying to make it on time.

"But they weren't allowed in, their phones were taken away, they debated whether to let them in, then gave them back their phones and ultimately didn't let them in. That was the atmosphere. The purpose of the meeting was to regain the votes in the Rada that are needed to pass laws. But after this, it looks like there are definitely 10 votes missing," Honcharenko concluded.

