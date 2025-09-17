ENG
Wadephul called on US to "finally" impose new sanctions against Russia

Germany calls on US to hit Russia with sanctions

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul has called on the US to finally impose additional sanctions against Russia after the recent attack by Russian drones on Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to dpa.

The minister noted that the Trump administration has been announcing new sanctions against Russia for several months, urging Washington to "finally do it."

"Anyone who clearly considers themselves a supporter of freedom, and no country does it as convincingly as the United States of America, must act now," Wadephul stressed.

