EU provided Ukraine with 169 billion euros in aid, of which 63 billion went to military support - Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that the EU has already provided Ukraine with 169 billion euros in aid, including military aid.

She stated this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

"The European Union has already mobilized 169 billion euros, of which 63 billion is military support. We are moving forward with the use of frozen Russian assets. We are increasing investments in Ukraine's defense industry, expanding purchases from Ukrainian manufacturers and moving forward with our new joint initiatives, such as a new drone alliance," she noted.

According to Metsola, the EU knows that much more needs to be done to continue financial support for Ukraine.

See more: President of European Parliament Metsola arrived in Kyiv on visit. PHOTO