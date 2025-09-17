Relations between Russia and DPRK have reached level of military alliance, - South Korea

Relations between Russia and North Korea have already reached the level of a military alliance.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yonhap, this was stated by National Security Advisor to the President of South Korea, Woo Sung-luck.

Thus, he expressed concern about the deepening of military ties between North Korea and Russia after the signing of a mutual defense agreement last year, which includes provisions for immediate military assistance in the event of an attack on either country.

"The relations between Russia and North Korea have reached the level of a full-fledged military alliance, which is of particular concern as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile capabilities," he said.

Regarding reports that the South Korean military has received intelligence indicating that Russia has supplied North Korea with reactors for nuclear submarines, Woo said that this information is being verified.

