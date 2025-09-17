Russia is intensively shelling border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions every day, - State Border Guard Service

The Russian army attacks the border areas of the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions every day, using artillery, aircraft and various types of drones.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, at a briefing in Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the highest intensity of shelling is observed in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The enemy is using FPV drones, fiber optic drones, kamikaze drones and drone drops. In the Chernihiv region, the shelling is less intense, but it also occurs daily.

See more: Soldier who created illegal logging scheme has been detained: damage to environment amounts to 400,000 hryvnias. PHOTOS

Despite attempts by enemy infantry groups to break through, the situation is under control. The units of the Armed Forces and the State Border Guard Service are holding the defense line, and the enemy is suffering daily losses in manpower. Part of the Russian forces is being redeployed to other parts of the front.

Particularly active breakthrough attempts are recorded in the areas of Vovchansk and Stroiivka in the Kharkiv region, but the enemy does not use armored vehicles, limiting itself to infantry attacks. In Sumy region, particularly within the Khotyn and Yunakivska communities, the enemy's activity continues, but the defense is holding firm.