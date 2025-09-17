Soldier who created illegal logging scheme has been detained: damage to environment amounts to 400,000 hryvnias. PHOTOS

A serviceman who created an illegal deforestation scheme was detained: environmental damage amounted to almost UAH 400,000.

The indictment against the official of one of the border guard units was sent to court. The offender was exposed in the spring of this year by internal and internal security officers of the 6th Border Guard Detachment of the SBS, in cooperation with the SBI, the DSI, and the National Police. He organised a group that cut down valuable tree species in the border area and sold them through sawmills as finished products. The group included employees of the local forestry and two entrepreneurs, Censor.NET reports.

The organiser and three accomplices will be tried for illegal deforestation. The border guard is also accused of embezzlement. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation. The Volyn Special Prosecutor's Office is providing procedural guidance.







