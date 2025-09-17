Denmark to buy long-range precision weapons for first time due to threat from Russia, - Frederiksen

Denmark has decided to purchase long-range precision weapons for the first time, including missiles and drones.

This was stated by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

According to Frederiksen, this is a "paradigm shift" because Denmark's current air defense is not strong enough. The new weapons should allow the country to hit targets at long distances and counter missile threats.

"Russia is testing us. They are testing our unity," the prime minister said, emphasizing that there is no specific direct threat to Denmark at the moment.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Chief of Defense and Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen. Frederiksen emphasized that Russia will remain a long-term threat to Denmark and Europe, and this decision reflects a serious perception of the security situation in Eastern Europe and potential challenges in the Atlantic.

Read more: U.S. to cut security aid to European countries bordering Russia – FT