U.S. to cut security aid to European countries bordering Russia – FT

The United States intends to gradually wind down security assistance programs for European armies along Russia’s border, as Washington urges the continent to shoulder more of its own defense.

Last week, Pentagon officials told European diplomats the U.S. will no longer fund training and equipping programs for the armed forces of Eastern European countries that would be on the frontline in the event of any conflict with Russia, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Spending under the Pentagon program authorized under what is known as Section 333 must be approved by the U.S. Congress, but the Trump administration has not requested additional funds. Already-approved funds will remain available through the end of September 2026.

A White House representative said the move aligns with President Donald Trump’s efforts to "reassess and reallocate" foreign assistance and with an executive order he issued on his first day in office.

"This action was coordinated with European countries in line with the order and the president’s long-standing emphasis on Europe taking greater responsibility for its defense," the representative said.

Under pressure from Trump, U.S. NATO allies agreed in June to raise their defense spending to 5% of GDP.

According to Senate aides, cuts to Section 333 funding will affect a program with a global budget of over $1 billion, potentially reducing by hundreds of millions the sums the U.S. sends to countries bordering Russia.

The Pentagon has not told lawmakers the exact amount to be cut.

"European governments were taken by surprise and are seeking further details from Washington," FT adds, citing two diplomats briefed on the discussions.

Europe is also trying to gauge the potential impact and whether it can make up for lost U.S. funds to bolster European security, one diplomat told the outlet.

