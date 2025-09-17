ENG
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi says listening device was found in his office. VIDEO

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has said that a listening device was discovered in his office.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor's post.

"In a regular charger block of the radio phone, a SIM card, memory card and microphone were crudely soldered in. Last week, the phone started freezing, we sent it in for repair and here is the result," the mayor said.

"Who needed this and why must be determined by law enforcement," Sadovyi concluded.

Lviv (268) wire (36) Sadovyi Andrii (50) Lvivska region (257) Lvivskyy district (42)
