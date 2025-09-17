Lviv Mayor Sadovyi says listening device was found in his office. VIDEO
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has said that a listening device was discovered in his office.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor's post.
"In a regular charger block of the radio phone, a SIM card, memory card and microphone were crudely soldered in. Last week, the phone started freezing, we sent it in for repair and here is the result," the mayor said.
"Who needed this and why must be determined by law enforcement," Sadovyi concluded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password