117 combat engagements recorded on front, most in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Toretsk directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 4:00 PM, 117 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

Hostilities in the north

Today, border communities came under enemy artillery fire, including Novovasylivka, Hirky, Kozache, Tovstodubove, Romashkove, Seredyna-Buda, Rudak, and Bobylivka in the Sumy region; and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region.

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there have been seven combat clashes with enemy forces since morning. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 119 times, including 13 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Vovchansk, Odradne, and toward Hryhorivka and Obukhivka. Two more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attempted four times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Borivska Andriivka, Bohuslavka, and toward Kupiansk. One engagement is still underway.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces carried out eight attacks against Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Druzholiubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, and Kolodiazi. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks. The aggressor was active near Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and toward Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attempted four times to breach Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and toward Nykyforivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 12 assault actions near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Mykolaipillia. Three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops made 38 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Nove Shakhove, and toward Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks, while fighting continues in seven locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Piddubne, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka, Olhivske, and Ivanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled nine assaults, while four engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions near the village of Poltavka. The settlements of Zaliznychne and Rizdvanka came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, supported by aviation, the enemy advanced near the village of Kamianske but failed.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully attempted to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge and also carried out air strikes on Antonivka and Inhulka.

No changes were reported in other directions.