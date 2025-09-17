Zelenskyy: Cost of war for Ukraine amounts to $120 billion per year
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he has two key plans: to end the war or to secure additional funding to cover expenses.
He announced this during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Censor.NET reports, citing І-У.
According to him, the cost of the war amounts to about $120 billion a year. Half of this sum is covered by Ukraine’s budget, while the rest must be raised externally.
"Sixty is provided by the Ukrainian budget, and sixty I must find next year. I hope we will end this war, but in any case, Plan A is to finish it, Plan B is 120—that’s it," Zelenskyy stressed.
