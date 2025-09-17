Zelenskyy and MEP President Metsola discuss EU membership and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

The main topics of the meeting were Ukraine's membership in the EU, strengthening sanctions against Russia and assistance in building shelters in Ukraine.

"Today, Roberta and I discussed the key issues between Ukraine and the European institutions. We are grateful for the support of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We are doing what we promised. And for our part, we are counting on the European Union and European leaders to do their part, particularly when it comes to clusters. We look forward to the opening of the first cluster as soon as possible and the unanimous support of this decision by all EU member states," Zelenskyy said, adding that "the European Parliament fundamentally supports us in this."

Another topic, according to the President, was sanctions against Russia.

"It is important that the European Parliament has always consistently supported sanctions against Russia for this war (...). We expect the adoption of the 19th package of sanctions from the European Union, we expect that one of the main targets of these sanctions will be Russian energy resources and infrastructure for their trade, as well as the Russian banking sector and various schemes of circumventing sanctions used by Russia to finance the war," the Head of State noted. According to him, Ukraine is counting on the US to take appropriate sanctions steps.

Separately, Zelenskyy said, the meeting focused on the construction of shelters: "Today, I discussed in detail with Roberta the construction of shelters for our schools, kindergartens, universities, hospitals, and shelters for people. We are counting on the support of Europe and our program of free meals for all children in all schools in Ukraine."