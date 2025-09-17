Europe will strengthen humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support for Ukraine, - Metsola

Europe will continue to weaken Russia's military machine through coordinated and tough sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"Together, we can show Russia that its actions will not go unanswered, and we will do this together to ensure deterrence, to ensure peace. How will we do this? First of all, we will continue to weaken Russia's military machine through coordinated and tough sanctions," said Metsola.

According to her, work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia is continuing while negotiations are ongoing.

"We will strengthen our humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support for Ukraine, as well as further intensify cooperation with international partners and invest in Ukraine's own production," she added.

Read more: Europe considers Sky Shield initiative to shoot down Russian targets over Ukraine, - Le Monde