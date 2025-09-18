Australia has reduced price of Russian oil and imposed sanctions against 95 more Russian vessels - country’s Foreign Ministry

The Australian government has lowered the ceiling price for Russian oil to $47.60 per barrel and imposed targeted sanctions against 95 more vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet."

This was reported by the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

The department emphasized that this decision is aimed at reducing the market value of Russian oil and limiting the revenues that the Kremlin uses to finance the war.

According to the Australian Foreign Ministry, the country is acting jointly with the European Union, Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. At the same time, Australia fully maintains a ban on the import of Russian oil and petroleum products.

Taking into account the new package, more than 150 Russian vessels have already been subject to Australian sanctions since June 2025.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga thanked Canberra and his colleague Penny Wong for their support. "Australia is helping to limit Russia's ability to fund its war and undermine global peace. We value our strong partnership with Australia and continue to stand together for shared values," he stressed.

Read more: Man rammed through gate of Russian Consulate General in Australia