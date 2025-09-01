Man rammed through gate of Russian Consulate General in Australia
In eastern Sydney, Australia, a man rammed his car into the gates of the Russian Consulate General.
This was reported by ABC, according to Censor.NET.
At around 8 a.m., police received a report of a suspicious vehicle, a white SUV, parked on the driveway of the building.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to speak with the driver, a 39-year-old man, but he drove his car through the gate and entered the consulate grounds.
The car was damaged. Law enforcement officers used batons to get inside the car.
As a result of the incident, a law enforcement officer suffered an injury to his arm. Consulate employees remained inside the building.
The police are currently investigating all the details.
