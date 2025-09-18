"Chornomorka" restaurant is evading taxes. Correct yourselves by October 1," - "servant of people" Hetmantsev

The head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax, and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, spoke about his visit to the "Chornomorka" restaurant and reported tax violations.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

"A wonderful restaurant. The fried barabulka is amazing. The soup is superb. The service, and we are a ‘difficult’ company, gets 5 out of 5," Hetmantsev said. However, the parliamentarian criticized the establishment for its "full set of ‘gentleman’ tax evader" — the use of p2p payments, shredding, and issuing fictitious checks.

"I suggest not going down the Gaga route, but correcting the situation yourself. Just start working legally on your own. I am convinced you will succeed! And if not, we will return to this issue on October 1," he wrote.

