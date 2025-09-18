Russian assault groups are trying to break through defenses using aerial reconnaissance and moving through forest belts - Rubizh NGU brigade

The Russians are storming the Pokrovsky direction, operating in small groups. Before advancing, the enemy is actively using aerial reconnaissance and trying to move through forest belts.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by an officer of the Rubizh brigade of the NGU, Volodymyr Cherniak, on the air of the "Edyni Novyny" telethon.

According to him, the length of the combat contact line is quite large. And this is exactly what the enemy is using. He is constantly trying to find holes between positions.

"This is a feature of the Pokrovsky direction, which makes it so difficult. This is a huge number of personnel of the Russian Federation, the largest, probably, since the beginning of 2022. And the tactics of small groups, which are constantly trying to infiltrate our rear," - noted Volodymyr Chernyak

The tactics of small groups, Chernyak explained, is not just an assault by one or two infantrymen. It is more complex. The assault troops infiltrate and accumulate at a certain point.

"They make a point of consolidation there. There, armored vehicles can bring a larger number of personnel. As soon as one group is consolidated, people from the operational reserves are immediately brought forward to hold those positions. And this assault group moves on," said an officer of the Rubizh brigade of the NGU.

