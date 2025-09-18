Enemy has doubled number of assaults on Dobropillia, - OSGT "Dnipro"

The enemy intensified its offensive on Ukrainian positions near Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shakhove, and other settlements, but Ukrainian troops successfully repelled all attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Dnipro."

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, over the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in the central and western parts of Vovchansk and in the Synelnykove area.

In the Velykoburlutskyi direction, the Russians intensified their offensive actions in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the defensive positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupiansk and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled all attacks by the invaders near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, Drobysheve, Serednie, and in the Serebrianske forestry. Our defenders did not lose any positions.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian invaders attacked in the areas of Bondarne, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, and Chasiv Yar. During the attacks on Shcherbynivka and Katerynivka, the enemy used seven motorcycles. The motorcycles along with the assault troops were destroyed by return fire.

In the Dobropillia direction, the intensity of the enemy's assault actions doubled. The enemy attacked the positions of our troops near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Fedorivka, Sukhetske, Poltavka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Novopavlivka. Our soldiers did not lose their positions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers conducted offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, and Kotlyne. The enemy attacked in the areas of Horikhove, Serhiivka, Dachne, Molodetske, and Udachne with the aim of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk region. The enemy received a worthy rebuff and did not achieve its goal.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Komyshuvakha, Berezove, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka, and Novoivanivka. Heavy fighting continues, with the enemy attempting to advance regardless of losses.

In the Huliaipillia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.