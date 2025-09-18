Ukraine will be able to deploy up to 1,000 interceptor drones per day, - Shmyhal

Drone Industry

Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that in the near future, the country will be able to deploy at least 1,000 interceptor drones per day to intercept Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have set ourselves a target of 1,000 drones. This is not just a target, it is a necessity in order to effectively shoot down all Russian drones. We understand that 800 drones per night is the level that the Russian Federation has already demonstrated in practice. Accordingly, we need to have at least 1,000 interceptor drones," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine can quickly ensure the production of the required number of drones, but the key is to have a sufficient number of ground control systems, radars and elements that use artificial intelligence for guidance.

The minister stressed that interceptor drones are only part of a large ecosystem that includes electronic warfare systems, radars, and other components.

