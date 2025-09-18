Zelenskyy signs law limiting access to public registries

On 17 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Bill No. 11533, which restricts access to information from public registers.

According to Censor.NET, the law was published in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper.

Thus, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Bill No. 11533, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on 21 August in the second reading and in general. This refers to the Law "On Amendments to the Civil Code of Ukraine and Certain Other Laws of Ukraine on the Specifics of Providing Information from Public Electronic Registries Administered by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and Certain Other Public Electronic Registries," dated 29 August 2024.

The law restricts access to information in a number of public electronic registers. In particular, to those related to "ensuring national security and defence", as well as to information on the location and cadastral number of real estate of all legal entities.

Under the amendments, instead of the exact address, only the region, district and city will be allowed to be indicated in public registers, cadastral numbers of land plots will be hidden from public access, all legal entities may indicate any contact address in the registers, which is not necessarily the actual one, and access to information on intellectual property will be restricted.

The law also restricts access to information about intellectual property.

As reported earlier, the explanatory note to the draft law states that the purpose of the draft law is to increase the security of defence enterprises by restricting access to the data of registers on the location of real estate and land plots owned by such enterprises and information on intellectual property related to national security and defence.

The AntAC noted that such rules would make it much more difficult for journalists to detect real estate fraud, including corruption.