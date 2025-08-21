Rada closed access to property register after publications about top officials’ property acquired during war

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 11533 on restricting access to the Register of Real Property Rights.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the parliament's website.

The explanatory note states that the purpose of the draft law is to improve the security of defence enterprises by restricting access to data in registers on the location of real estate and land plots, owned by such enterprises and information on intellectual property related to national security and defence.

"The draft law restricts access to data on the location of real estate objects, as well as to cadastral numbers of land plots owned by any legal entities, for the period of martial law and a year after its end. Such norms will make it much more difficult for journalists to detect real estate fraud, including corruption," the Anti-Corruption Action Centre explained.

They said that the bill was authored by MP Ihor Fris of the "Servant of the People" party. Earlier, BIHUS.Info journalists found numerous properties in companies registered to Fris's relatives.

In recent years, journalists have been using the real estate registry to identify property owned by the families of top officials, MPs and other officials acquired during the full-scale invasion.

