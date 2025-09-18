Ireland to provide Ukraine with demining robots and vehicles

Ireland is providing Ukraine with 34 vehicles and three demining robots.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Simon Harris announced this, Censor.NET reports.

He said the delivery is intended to support Ukraine’s defence and humanitarian needs.

"Ireland will continue to provide non-lethal assistance for as long as necessary," Harris added.

The equipment has already arrived in Poland. In particular, it includes three Reacher robots.

Read more: Ireland ready to contribute to ensuring Ukraine’s security – Zelenskyy