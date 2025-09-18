Trump: War in Ukraine no longer poses threat of World War Three

Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump no longer believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine could escalate into a Third World War.

He said this at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a war that could have escalated into a Third World War. But I don’t think we’re close to that. It was heading toward World War Three, which is a shame. But now it is not," Trump said.

He reiterated that Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been U.S. president at the time.

Read more: Sanctions against Russia: Europe pressures Trump, but receives counter-demands, - The Wall Street Journal

At the same time, Trump expressed confidence that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will be reached.

"I hope we’re going to have some good news for you coming up. Everything will be done the right way. The war between Russia and Ukraine will be ended," he stressed.

He also said he was ready to impose new sanctions on Russia, but only if allies stopped buying Russian oil.

"If the price of oil comes down, Putin is going to drop out. He’s going to have no choice, he’s going to drop out of that war," Trump added.

For his part, Starmer urged Trump to join forces in pressuring Putin.

Read more: King Charles III mentioned support for Ukraine during his meeting with Trump