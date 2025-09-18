Bezuhla disrupts VR National Security Committee Meeting – Friz

MP Mariana Bezuhla from Servant of the People disrupted a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence.

This was stated by MP, member of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence Iryna Friz, Censor.NET reports.

Friz said the meeting was to discuss the financial support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "The defence minister and his deputies arrived to take part. A substantive discussion on expenditures and needs in the defence sector was supposed to take place," she wrote.

According to her, ministry leadership lost 45 minutes of working time because Bezuhla disrupted the closed meeting by refusing to leave the room and violating the Verkhovna Rada’s Rules of Procedure.

"Let me remind you that she was expelled from the national security committee because leaks after closed meetings with her participation led military leadership to refuse to attend. After switching to an open format, committee members reviewed the public portion of the minister’s presentation. In your view, friends, what should be the proper assessment of an MP’s actions in disrupting a committee meeting on support for the army during wartime? In whose interests did she do this? Who stands to gain from a precedent of blackmail and the obstruction of a key parliamentary committee’s work?" Friz said.