Bezuhla, Arakhamiia and others: Anti-Corruption Action Center publishes list of MPs who voted to restrict access to property registers

The Anti-Corruption Action Center has published a list of MPs who voted to restrict access to property registers in order to conceal their corrupt assets.

"These are figures featured in journalistic investigations, whose assets would hardly have been revealed without access to property registers. Therefore, the law adopted looks like revenge on journalists from MPs," the organization stated.

Here is a far from complete list of those who voted for bill No. 11533:

Hennadii Kasai (Servant of the People), whose family, according to Schemes, purchased apartments in Dubai worth over USD 1 million.

Andrii Klochko (Servant of the People), whose relatives, according to BIHUS.Info, acquired assets worth over UAH 20 million, while his 70-year-old mother bought a brand-new Tesla.

Roman Ivanisov (former Servant of the People): BIHUS.Info reported on his apartments in a luxury residential complex and expensive cars, as well as UAH 12 million received from his mother, who registered as an individual entrepreneur in Russia.

Pavlo Khalimon (Servant of the People): journalists from Ukrainska Pravda revealed that his partner purchased a mansion in Pechersk for UAH 10 million.

Bohdan Torokhtii (former Servant of the People): BIHUS.Info wrote about his numerous expensive acquisitions and undisclosed trips abroad even after 2022.

Volodymyr Vatras, Ihor Nehulevskyi, and Oleh Marusiak (all Servant of the People), whose relatives, according to BIHUS.Info, began actively profiting from public procurement tenders after they received their parliamentary mandates.

Roman Kaptielov (Servant of the People), whose wife settled in Moscow, owns property there, and openly cooperates with hostile structures, according to Schemes.

Pavlo Pavlish (Servant of the People), who lives in a house near Kyiv worth nearly USD 300,000, allegedly "built by his parents" in record time, BIHUS.Info reported.

Serhii Mandzii (Servant of the People), who drives a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth nearly USD 60,000, registered to his company, according to BIHUS.Info.

Anton Yatsenko , who, even before the full-scale invasion, registered property worth USD 10 million under his father-in-law, and now, according to Schemes, drives a Mercedes registered to his sister.

Larysa Bilozir (Dovira), who drives a Tesla registered to her brother, according to Schemes.

Suto Mamoyan (former OPZZh), who, according to BIHUS.Info and Schemes, regularly registers numerous assets under his relatives and undervalues their worth.

Volodymyr Kreidenko (Servant of the People), who owns an apartment in central Kyiv worth USD 200,000 thanks to the sale of his house and a successful business trading Melitopol cherries.

Serhii Lytvynenko (Servant of the People), who drives his aide’s Land Cruiser. The aide claimed the vehicle was purchased thanks to contributions from the whole family and because he "kept bees."

Ivan Krulko (Batkivshchyna), whose relatives, according to BIHUS.Info, expanded into an entire hotel and restaurant network.

Ihor Molotok (Za Maibutnie), whose 90-year-old mother owns a company that, according to BIHUS.Info, sold fortification materials with a markup.

Yurii Shapovalov (Za Maibutnie), whose sister was mentioned in Kremenchuk Telegraph reports on construction along the banks of the Dnipro River.

Anatolii Urbanskyi (Za Maibutnie), whose family, according to Nikcenter, purchased a villa in western Czechia and apartments in Karlovy Vary, none of which were declared.

The statement added: "And also the names you know — Davyd Arakhamiia, Mariana Bezuhla, Viktor Baloha, Serhii Vlasenko, Oleksandr Korniienko, Hryhorii Mamka, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Antonina Slavytska, and others."

The full list of MPs who voted to restrict access to property registers is available here.