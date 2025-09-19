Drone attack on Kyiv: debris fell in several districts, trolleybus network damaged

As a result of the attack by Russian drones, debris was reported in the Solomianskyi district, and the trolleybus network was damaged in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko and Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"According to preliminary information, a UAV crashed and exploded in the Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.

Later, Tkachenko reported that debris from the downed drone had fallen in several locations. In particular, on the roadway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus network was damaged.

