Explosions heard in Kyiv, city under attack by UAVs, - CMA

On the night of 19 September, Russian drones attacked Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"Kyiv is being attacked by strike UAVs. Explosions are heard in the city. Please stay in shelters!" he wrote.

Later, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko clarified that the drone had crashed and exploded in the Solomianskyi district.

Tkachenko later noted that debris from the downed UAV had fallen in several locations, including the roadway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus network was damaged.

