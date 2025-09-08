Man’s body recovered from under rubble of nine-storey building in Sviatoshynskyi district: number of victims of Russian attack has risen to 3. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescuers have removed the body of a dead man from under the rubble of a destroyed nine-storey building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, a total of three people, including one child, died as a result of Russian shelling in Kyiv on 7 September.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Read more: In Svyatoshinskyi district, part of building collapsed, and people may be trapped under rubble. Fire covering area of more than 1,000 square metres in Cabinet of Ministers has been localised, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, on the night of 7 September, the enemy attacked the capital with drones. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and an enterprise were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.