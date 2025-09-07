In Svyatoshinskyi district, part of building collapsed, and people may be trapped under rubble. Fire covering area of more than 1,000 square metres in Cabinet of Ministers has been localised, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

Today, 7 September, Russia has once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. The capital suffered the most.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, civilian infrastructure in Kyiv was damaged, including 4 residential high-rise buildings. Firefighting and rubble removal are underway in Sviatoshynskyi district. Part of a building has collapsed.

"Unfortunately, two people died at this location: a woman with a two-month-old child. There are probably still people under the rubble. More than 20 people are injured," the minister said.

He also confirmed that the Government of Ukraine building was hit. Rescuers have localised the fire with an area of over 1,000 square metres and continue to extinguish it.

"In total, about 400 rescuers are currently working in the capital, with almost 100 units of special equipment and fire helicopters.

The professional work of rescuers and police officers at the response sites saves lives and proves that Ukrainian resilience is stronger than any terror," the minister concluded.

Photo: Ihor Klymenko

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.