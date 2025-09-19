IAEA adopted resolution on return of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency has adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of Ukraine's control over Zaporizhzhia NPP, which poses a threat to nuclear safety.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The document, which was supported by 62 IAEA member states, calls on the Russian Federation to immediately de-occupy and demilitarise the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and return it to full control of Ukraine.

The resolution was initiated by Ukraine with the support of its international partners and is another important signal from the international community that Russia's actions, which threaten nuclear safety of the entire continent, are unacceptable.

"We are grateful to every country that supported this important document. The 62 votes 'in favour' are a clear signal to the civilised world: nuclear terrorism is unacceptable, and the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP should be immediately returned to Ukrainian control," said Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

The resolution contains a direct call for the immediate withdrawal of all unauthorised military and other personnel from the plant. The document also confirms that Zaporizhzhia NPP and all nuclear facilities in Ukraine should operate under the full sovereign control of the competent Ukrainian authorities.

The resolution also reaffirmed the importance of continuing the IAEA mission at ZNPP, despite Russia's constant attempts to obstruct its activities.

The presence of the IAEA experts ensures that all incidents, risks and attacks are recorded and brought to the international level for further consideration. The resolution also recalled Russia's strikes on the Chornobyl zone and damage to the New Safe Confinement, which creates additional risks to international nuclear safety.