Russian army shelled more than two dozen settlements in Sumy region, causing damage to infrastructure

Russian troops shelled settlements in the Sumy region, damaging infrastructure. Over the past 24 hours, 91 shellings were recorded in 23 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, unguided aerial missiles, and dropped VOGs from UAVs:

40 strikes by KAB;

Over 10 strikes by NAR;

Over 10 VOG drops from UAVs.

The enemy also carried out strikes with UAVs and FPV drones on the territory of Sumy region.

A civilian infrastructure facility was damaged in the Sumy community.

Read more: Russia is intensively shelling border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions every day, - State Border Guard Service