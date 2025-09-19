ENG
Putin is not interested in peace talks, - MI6 chief Moore

British intelligence believes Putin is not inclined to negotiate

The head of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence service, Richard Moore, believes that Putin is not interested in peace talks.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the Russian dictator is counting on Ukraine's surrender.

Moore also said Putin has "bitten off more than he can chew" and underestimated Ukrainians in the war.

